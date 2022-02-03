Married At First Sight Australia season 9 UK release date as show returns to E4

E4 has confirmed it will be airing the new season of Married At First Sight Australia!

E4 will be taking another trip down the aisle with the hit reality series from down under very soon.

Advertisements

In the UK the show will begin airing in February 2022, just weeks after it started in Australia. An official start date is still to be announced - watch this space!

As ever, Married At First Sight will see some of Australia’s most adventurous singles will hand the keys to their heart to relationship experts Mel Schilling, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla.

A teaser for the latest season shares: "The popular series sees a whole new bunch of singles go on the journey of a lifetime, kicking off with a bucks night for the boys, and hens night for the ladies.

"Our couples will then say ‘I do’ after meeting each other for the first time on their wedding day. But that’s just the start, after the celebrations are over, their relationships will really be put to the test as they live under the same roof, and learn to adjust to the real-life relationship cycle.

"Series 9 will also see the return of the popular Home Stays week, along with Alessandra’s Intimacy week, Confessions week, and the revealing Couples Retreat where all our brides and grooms go away together – making sparks fly in more ways than one.

"Couples will have the chance to compare the highs and lows of their relationship at the infamous Dinner Parties and seek guidance from the experts at the weekly Commitment Ceremonies, where secrets are revealed and bombshells dropped. Who will choose to stay? And who will decide to leave?"

Advertisements

Karl Warner, Head of Youth and Digital said: "We’ve now caught up with the Australian broadcast schedule so we can be as close to the action as possible.

"Married at First Sight Australia is the show everyone was talking about in 2021 and I’ve not doubt it’ll be just as addictive in 2022."

For now you can catch up on past seasons online in the UK via All 4 here.

Meanwhile E4 recently announced the UK version of the show will be back with an even bigger series.

The new 30-episode run promises to be more dramatic than ever before as relationship experts Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas all return.

Advertisements

Married At First Sight UK will return to E4 later in 2022.

Past series are available on catch up via All 4.