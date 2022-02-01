Married At First Sight UK will return with an even bigger series in 2022.

After moving from Channel 4 to E4 for a three-week run last year, the hit reality show will be back this year with even more episodes.

The new series will once again follow a fresh batch of singles, whose search for love and a happy-ever-after will lead them to saying 'I do' to a complete stranger, whom they’ll meet for the first time on their wedding day.

The new 30-episode series promises to be bigger and more dramatic than ever before as relationship experts Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas all return.

In the 2021 series of MAFS UK, the expert panel had an impressive success rate. Couples Dan & Matt and Adam & Tayah have gone from strength to strength, outside the process, and continue to build on their relationships in the real world.

Adam and Tayah said: "What can we say other than thank you to Mel, Paul and Charlene for helping us find each other. We don’t know how they did it, but we’re so grateful that they did. The MAFS experience was a once in a lifetime opportunity and not a day goes by where we aren’t thankful for what we have gained from the process and the life-long friends we have made along the way.

"We’ve now settled in Doncaster and are living our happily-ever-after with our dog, River!"

Dan and Matt added: "It was such an amazing experience to appear on the latest series of MAFS UK and to be representing the LGBTQ+ community on a dating show with this sort of impact. We went in not knowing what to expect from the process, other than we’d be marrying a stranger. The experts truly worked their magic.

"We fell in love thanks to the process and are still together now, happier than ever before. We would heartily encourage anyone who is single and willing to take on something life-changing to apply for MAFS UK – it’s worth all the drama!"

Married at First Sight UK will return to E4 in 2022 with a release date to be confirmed.

The new series is the first in a new multi-series deal between E4 and programme makers CPL Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company

Karl Warner, Head of Youth and Digital at E4 said: "After a phenomenal first series that had the country bingeing and talking about it in their millions, I’m thrilled we’re extending the Married At First Sight UK brand even further, firmly rooting it at the heart of our plans to establish E4 as a Reality and Factual powerhouse.

"Married at First Sight UK is the real deal when it comes to finding love and with our expert match makers on hand, we’re back searching the country to try to create more love-matches. It’s an intense, roller coaster format that bursts with emotion in every scene - bring on the first dinner party!"

Commissioning Editor, Lee McMurray commented: “I’m extremely proud of the success of MAFS UK and of the team behind it - both at CPL and Channel 4. Having made such a successful transition to E4 and becoming the channel’s biggest ever unscripted hit, I’m looking forward to what we hope will be a bigger, bolder and even more popular second series.”

Murray Boland, Creative Director at CPL Productions added: "It’s a testament to the hard work of so many wonderfully talented people that MAFS UK was the massive success that it was for E4. We are all hugely excited to start work on the brand-new series, as a fresh group of singles go on their search for that elusive happy ever after."