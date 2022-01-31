Davina McCall doesn't think Big Brother would work on TV today

Davina McCall has suggested that a Big Brother revival wouldn't work on TV today.

The former presenter of the hit reality series said that "people would be constantly getting chucked out for saying something" if the show were to return.

Davina fronted Big Brother from 2000 to 2010 when the show moved to Channel 5 where it last aired in 2018.

Speaking about the possibility of a new series, Davina said this week: "I don’t know if you could bring it back now.

"The one time I thought Big Brother coming back would have been amazing was for the 20th anniversary in 2020. Everybody was locked down. You take 14 people and you lock them down in a house – just like us – and we just watch them all day.

"But if it came back now, it would never be the same as it was."

In an interview with The Sun's Fabulous magazine, Davina explained: "And it’s not because of the programme but because of society. It’s changed so much and the expectations of TV have changed – I just don’t know if you could do it. In today’s culture, people would be constantly getting chucked out for saying something.

"I don’t think it would work and that’s such a shame because it is a great format – but it was great for different times."

While there's no Big Brother revival on the horizon, UK fans of the show will soon be able to enjoy Celebrity Big Brother Australia.

The 11-part series, which aired in November 2021 Down Under, will air on E4 from 6 February 2022.

The Australian version will see 12 celebrities live together in Big Brother’s first ever ‘luxury hotel’ – but of course, there’ll be a Big Brother twist waiting for them.

Those taking part include Olympic gold medallist, media personality and former political candidate, Caitlyn Jenner; Married at First Sight Australia contestant Jessika Power; half-brother to the Duchess of Sussex, Thomas Markle Jr. and Australian Survivor’s Luke Toki.

The Aussie version of CBB - titled Big Brother VIP - is hosted by Sonia Kruger and will see the celebrities challenged by the almighty Big Brother as they spend every waking moment together, compete in house tasks, nomination challenges and shocking evictions.