Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals tour will be back in 2022.

The new tour will open on 28 April at Salford's Lowry Theatre and then dances its way around the country, culminating at Aberdeen's P&J Live on 30 May with tickets on sale now here.

Directed by Strictly's Creative Director Jason Gilkison, the tour will feature an exciting line-up of 10 magnificent dancers and Strictly TV favourites.

Those taking part include Australian Open Champion and 2018 finalist Dianne Buswell; two-time Ballroom and Latin World Champion Nadiya Bychkova; Italian Latin Champion Graziano Di Prima; Professional World Mambo Champion and 2020 Strictly finalist Karen Hauer; 2017 Strictly Champion Katya Jones and undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones.

They're joined by current South African Latin Champion Cameron Lombard; 2017 & 2020 Strictly finalist Gorka Marquez; four-time Italian Dance Championship winner Luba Mushtuk and 2021 Strictly finalist Kai Widdrington.

Strictly Come Dancing Professionals Tour dates, venues & tickets »

Jason Gilkison said: "We are delighted to announce this incredible line-up of Strictly dancers for this year's official Strictly Professionals tour. These much loved pros are set to dazzle audiences across the country this spring, with two hours of the finest choreography and dancing. Watching them perform at such an incredible standard is an experience not to be missed."

Audiences nationwide will enjoy the inspiring talent of the multi award-winning world-class dancers as they perform stunningly choreographed Ballroom and Latin routines in exquisite costumes, with all the glitz, glamour, sequins and sparkle of the smash hit BBC One TV show - live on stage!

The professionals tour joins the ongoing Strictly Come Dancing live arena tour featuring celebrities from the TV series.