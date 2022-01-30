Here are tonight's Dancing On Ice 2022 line up of contestants and the music they'll be skating to.

Dancing On Ice continues with its brand new series this evening, as the remaining celebrity skaters perform in a Movies themed special.

Advertisements

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby host the show that sees celebrity skaters take to the ice in a bid to dance and dazzle their way to glory.

Skating legends Torvill and Dean both sit on the revamped ice panel alongside Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse.

11 celebrity contestants remain but Jye Whyte will sit this weekend out after an injury in training. He will return to the competition next Sunday.

It'll be the first time the remaining celebs have taken to the ice at the same time, having been split over the first two episodes.

Tonight's Dancing On Ice 2022 Week 3 line up

Connor Ball & Alexandra Schauman

Footloose from Footloose Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Liberty Poole & Joe Johnson

I Like To Move It from Madagascar Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Advertisements

Regan Gascoigne & Karina Manta

Singin' In The Rain from Singin' In The Rain Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Stef Reid & Andy Buchanan

(I've Had) The Time Of My Life from Dirty Dancing Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Rachel Stevens & Brendyn Hatfield

Lady Marmalade by Moulin Rouge Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Bez and Angela Eagan

Riders of The Lost Ark from Indiana Jones Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer

Shallow from A Star Is Born Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Sally Dynevor and Matt Evers

The Trolley Song from Meet Me In St. Louis Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Ria Hebden and Łukasz Różycki

Into The Unknown from Frozen II Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanretty

The Greatest Show from The Greatest Showman Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

At the end of each routine the judges will award their marks and scores out of 10 before viewers can vote for their favourite.

Once the judges scores have been combined with the viewer's votes, the bottom two couples will be revealed. They'll face the second skate off of the series live in Sunday's show.

Both couples will skate again before the judging panel choose who to save and who to send home. Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge, having the casting vote. This week Chris will be head judge.

Advertisements

Last week's first elimination saw Ben Foden become the first celebrity to leave the competition. He was in the bottom two skate off against Ria Hebden who was saved by the judges to skate on.

Dancing On Ice 2022 airs from 6PM Sunday evening on ITV.