Here are tonight's Dancing On Ice 2022 line up of contestants and the music they'll be skating to.
Dancing On Ice continues with its brand new series this evening, as the remaining celebrity skaters perform in a Movies themed special.
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby host the show that sees celebrity skaters take to the ice in a bid to dance and dazzle their way to glory.
Skating legends Torvill and Dean both sit on the revamped ice panel alongside Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse.
11 celebrity contestants remain but Jye Whyte will sit this weekend out after an injury in training. He will return to the competition next Sunday.
It'll be the first time the remaining celebs have taken to the ice at the same time, having been split over the first two episodes.
Tonight's Dancing On Ice 2022 Week 3 line up
Connor Ball & Alexandra Schauman
Footloose from Footloose Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Liberty Poole & Joe Johnson
I Like To Move It from Madagascar Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Regan Gascoigne & Karina Manta
Singin' In The Rain from Singin' In The Rain Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Stef Reid & Andy Buchanan
(I've Had) The Time Of My Life from Dirty Dancing Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Rachel Stevens & Brendyn Hatfield
Lady Marmalade by Moulin Rouge Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Bez and Angela Eagan
Riders of The Lost Ark from Indiana Jones Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer
Shallow from A Star Is Born Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Sally Dynevor and Matt Evers
The Trolley Song from Meet Me In St. Louis Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Ria Hebden and Łukasz Różycki
Into The Unknown from Frozen II Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanretty
The Greatest Show from The Greatest Showman Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
At the end of each routine the judges will award their marks and scores out of 10 before viewers can vote for their favourite.
Once the judges scores have been combined with the viewer's votes, the bottom two couples will be revealed. They'll face the second skate off of the series live in Sunday's show.
Both couples will skate again before the judging panel choose who to save and who to send home. Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge, having the casting vote. This week Chris will be head judge.
Last week's first elimination saw Ben Foden become the first celebrity to leave the competition. He was in the bottom two skate off against Ria Hebden who was saved by the judges to skate on.
Dancing On Ice 2022 airs from 6PM Sunday evening on ITV.