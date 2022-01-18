Bez forced out of Dancing On Ice training after positive Covid test

Bez has been forced out of Dancing On Ice training after testing positive for Covid.

The Happy Mondays star is currently isolating following Sunday's first live show.

Fortunately for Bez he was not due to skate this weekend and so is expected to continue in the competition in Week 3 as normal.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: "I've had a positive test. I'm gutted because I'm going to be missing training but I'm looking forward to skating on the show again for Week Three and I'll be tuning at home and cheering on my mates who are skating this weekend."

A spokesperson for ITV added: "We have stringent protocols in place to ensure the health and safety of all our contributors and staff which are routinely monitored and updated to reflect the current guidelines."

Bez - real name Mark Berry - was one of the first six celebrities to skate last weekend.

He scored just 12.5 points for his opening routine to Step On by Happy Mondays, placing bottom of the leaderboard.

But thanks to public votes he avoided the first skate off as TV presenter Ria Hebden instead found herself at risk.

Also performing on Sunday were the Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt, BMX champ Kye Whyte, Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole and Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor.

This Sunday will see Paralympic medallist Stef Reid, Love Island star Liberty Poole, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, sportsman Ben Foden and singer Rachel Stevens take to the ice for the first time.

They'll be marked by the panel before the audience vote and whoever lands bottom of the combined leaderboard will face Ria in the first skate off of the series.

Hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, 2022's series stars Ashley Banjo, Torvill and Dean and Oti Mabuse behind the judges' desk.

Dancing On Ice airs at 6:30PM on ITV and ITV Hub on Sunday nights.

Watch DOI online now on the ITV Hub.