Dancing On Ice 2022 line up and songs: Week 2 songlist and music

Here are Dancing On Ice 2022 line up of contestants and the music they'll be skating to.
Dancing On Ice continues with its brand new series this evening as the remaining celebrity skaters perform.
Legendary skating duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean join choreographer extraordinare Ashley Banjo and newcomer Oti Mabuse on this year's panel.
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby return to host, presenting the second live show of the series tonight.
The celebrity contestants yet to perform will skate in this week's episode, each dancing a debut routine together with their professional partners.
Dancing On Ice 2022 Week 2 line up
Connor Ball & Alexandra Schauman
Paint It, Black by The Rolling Stones
Ben Foden & Robin Johnstone
Livin' La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin
Liberty Poole & Joe Johnson
Shout Out To My Ex by Little Mix
Regan Gascoigne & Karina Manta
Too Good at Goodbyes by Sam Smith
Stef Reid & Andy Buchanan
Give It Up by KC & The Sunshine Band
Rachel Stevens & Brendyn Hatfield
Rachel won't skate this week due to an injury. Rachel will skate for the first time in the competition in Week 3 on Sunday, 30 January.
At the end of each routine the judges will award their marks and scores out of 10 before viewers can vote for their favourite.
Once the judges scores have been combined with the viewer's votes, the bottom couple will be revealed.
They'll face the first skate off of the series live on Sunday evening, facing Ria Hebden & Łukasz Różycki. The TV presenter was bottom of last Sunday night's first round of skating.
Ria and Sunday's lowest ranked performer will skate again before the judging panel will choose who to save and who to send home. Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge, having the casting vote.
Dancing On Ice 2022 airs from 6PM on Sunday night on ITV.
The show then continues Sundays throughout the New Year and Spring.