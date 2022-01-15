Simon Cowell and Britain's Got Talent are set to stay on TV until at least 2025, it's been reported.

ITV are said to have agreed a new deal with Simon to continue airing the talent show for a further four series.

Advertisements

It follows BGT being forced to take a year out in 2021 due to the pandemic, the first time since 2007 the show has been away from screens.

But it won't be gone for long with work underway on filming auditions for the 2022 run beginning this weekend.

And according to the Daily Mirror newspaper, it'll be the first in a new four-series deal with Simon on the panel.

A source told the newspaper: “He is showing no signs of slowing down and is working on lots of American projects too."

The news follows claims that Simon is 'winding down' his Syco company - but will stay as a judge on the shows he helped launch.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Simon’s decision will give him more time to concentrate on what he enjoys.

Advertisements

"As well as spending time with his family, he loves BGT and its US counterpart America’s Got Talent and he’d like to continue appearing on those and being in front of the camera for years to come."

Britain's Got Talent 2022 will return to ITV later this year.

Simon will reunite with Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams behind the judges' desk for auditions with live audiences.

Filming will take place at The London Palladium theatre between 16 and 21 January 2022.

As ever acts of all kinds are invited to audition for the chance to win a £250,000 cash prize and place on the bill of the Royal Variety Show.

Advertisements

At the time of writing there's still time to audition with applications closing on 15 January 2022. Meanwhile tickets to be in the audience for auditions are available here.

It was comedy singer Jon Courtenay who won the last series of the show in 2020.