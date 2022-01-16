Dancing On Ice: Bez forced to skate with a helmet in first live show

Happy Mondays star Bez will skate with a helmet on tonight's Dancing On Ice after struggling in training.

He'll have to wear the safety gear in the first live show after numerous falls in practice.

Bez will be one of six celebrities taking to the ice in tonight's opening episode, skating with professional Angela Egan.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's live show, Bez told The Sun newspaper: "I feel such a . . . but I know why they want me to wear it. I’ve fallen that many times and hit my head on the ice, it wouldn’t do to be seen on live TV with a splattered head all over the telly."

He admitted: "Nearly every time I get on the ice, my head’s been crashing — in sideway crashes, backwards crashes, forwards crashes.

"And every time I smack my head on the ice, you know what I mean . . . I think they’re a little bit frightened that I may do myself an injury."

On signing up for the series, Bez shared: "Do you know what? I'd never watched it before but I watched a little bit of last year’s because I was thinking of auditioning. I had a quick look to see what it was all about.

"First of all I’m excited to learn a new skill because at the moment it’s like Bambi on ice rather than skating on ice.

"And fitness is important to me. I’ve been keeping fit this past year. So this keeps my fitness going and it’s another challenge."

And on facing feedback from the panel, Bez added: "I hadn’t actually thought about that yet! If it’s constructive criticism then that’s fair enough but if they’re just slagging me right off I’ll be a bit disappointed!"

Also confirmed for Dancing On Ice 2022 are singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, Love Islander Liberty Poole, Paralympic medallist Stef Reid, BMX Olympic medalist Kye Whyte and S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens.

Joining them are soap actress Sally Dynevor, showbiz presenter Ria Hebden, singer Kimberly Wyatt, Strictly star Brendan Cole and sportsman Ben Foden.

2022's series of Dancing On Ice airs every Sunday evening on ITV and ITV Hub.

Fronted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, this year's show welcomes Oti Mabuse, Ashley Banjo and Torvill and Dean behind the judges' desk.