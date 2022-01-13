Oti Mabuse spills all on joining Dancing On Ice judging panel

Oti Mabuse has spilled all on joining the Dancing On Ice judging panel.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional will join this year's ice panel alongside returning judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

On signing up for the new series, Oti enthused: "I love dance, I love all things dance. I’m really actually honoured to be on a show that celebrates dance. I think this country loves that. Britain celebrates that, it embraces that and I love being a part of that culture in any capacity."

Oti continued: "I think I’m going to be looking for chemistry. I’m going to be looking for just that moment that gives you goosebumps. I’ll be looking for that every single week.

"To see them getting better, entertaining us - that’s what I want.

Dancing on Ice: SR14 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: (L-R), Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo. ©ITV Plc

"I’ll be looking for people who love the show. It’s so obvious when somebody doesn’t love the show, isn’t obsessed with the show and I think the ones that are deserve to go far. They’re the ones that give their all and leave their heart out there."

She added: "I can be strict but no...I’ll be honest, I’ll be genuine and I’ll be passionate and I’ll be myself. I’ll always look for the good but also critique them and suggest what they can do to improve."

Meanwhile Oti ruled out taking to the ice herself.

She said: "Absolutely not! I will not. First of all this is about the professionals and the celebrities having their moment. It’s not about me.

"I’m there to actually just critique what I think is great movement and celebrate them or help them get better so they can win. I will not be getting up and skating."

Jayne Torvill said of Oti joining the show: "I think she’ll have a lot to give with her experience, the fact that she was part of a similar show in knowing that celebrities have to work hard and their pros have to get them to a certain standard and they’ll get judged.

Dancing on Ice: SR14 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ben Foden , Kye Whyte, Kimberly Wyatt, Stef Reid, Brendan Cole, Liberty Poole, Sally Dynevor, Bez, Regan Gascoigne, Rachel Stevens, Connor Ball and Ria Hebden. ©ITV Plc

"For her, she’s been the pro and she’s now changing roles. When I’ve seen her give criticism before, she always seems very fair and honest and it’s very constructive. I think because of her background she’ll also get a lot of respect."

And Chris Torvill added: "We’re all excited that Oti is joining the panel, she brings knowledge of dance, she’s a wonderful ballroom dancer, she’s a performer and I think she’s a really good fit. She’s young and vibrant and brings livelines to the panel."

Also back on the panel this year his Ashley Banjo, with the new series starting Sunday night at 6:30PM on ITV and ITV Hub.