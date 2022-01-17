RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus The World cast REVEALED for new all star series

RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus The World has unveiled the cast of Queens taking part in the new series.
The new international all stars will launch on 1 February 2022 at 9PM when BBC Three returns as a TV channel.
It will see nine international members of RuPaul’s Drag Race Royal alumni battle it out for the crown.
The BBC tease: "With the UK as the host nation, for the first time in Drag Race Herstory, renowned queens from different franchises and cultures will compete in an international arena showcasing their country’s finest drag in their bid to become the ultimate Drag Race Superstar. The stakes have never been higher."
Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, Alan Carr and a sparkling array of superstar guest judges will join RuPaul on the panel.
Meet the Queens taking part below!
RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus The World cast
Baga Chipz
Representing: United Kingdom
Seasons: UK 1
Previous position: 3rd Place (UK SERIES 1)
Says Baga: "I’m not nervous. The most famous woman is here to slay. I’m not just Drag Race famous, I’m tabloid famous – do you know what I mean? I don’t normally work with civilian folk. But do you know what… let’s give these girls a run for their money! "
Blu Hydrangea
Representing: United Kingdom
Seasons: UK 1
Previous position: 5th (UK SERIES 1)
Says Blu: "Blu is no longer GCSE art project – she’s a masterpiece baby! I’m here to send some bitches home! "
Cheryl Hole
Representing: United Kingdom
Seasons: UK 1
Previous position: 4th (UK SERIES 1)
Cheryl says: "Cheryl’s back! Introduce yourself. I’m baaack! The queen of Essex herself repping for the UK! We all know I’m a silly tit in a wig that’s just here for a good time. That’s the Chezzy Hole experience! "
Janey Jacké
Representing: Holland
Seasons: Holland 1
Previous position: Runner up (HOLLAND SERIES 1)
Says Janey: "You might know me from Drag Race Holland, where I was a runner up. I was so close! But this time round, I’m ready, hungry and I’m feistier than ever... they think I’m just a pretty girl. But I want to break the stereotypes of what people think of the Netherlands. I’ve got it all! I’ve got the performances, I got jokes, I got everything in this package!"
Jimbo
Representing: Canada
Seasons: Canada 1
Previous position: 4th (CANADA SERIES 1)
Says Jimbo: "I was the robbed queen from Canada’s Drag Race season one. But I’ve moved on… and I’m here to rob someone else now. Let’s do this! I’m not afraid to be a total wacko. I do love to dance to the beat of my own drum! I can be a clown, I can be a glamorous queen – and everything in between!"
Jujubee
Representing: United States
Seasons: USA 2, All Stars 1, All Stars 5
Previous position: 3rd (USA SERIES 2), 3rd/4th (USA ALL STARS SERIES 1), Runner up (USA ALL STARS SERIES 5)
Says: Jujubee: "If Ru calls you, you answer and you do exactly what she wants you to do! So I’m here to take on the world! People might think I’m crazy for doing this again… But I like torture! I’ve been everywhere and that’s because of Drag Race. "
Lemon
Representing: Canada
Seasons: Canada 1
Previous position: 5th (CANADA SERIES 1)
Says Lemon: "Lemon is a comedy queen, a dancer, a look queen, a ****** icon. Whoops, am I not allowed to swear?! I’m so sorry! Lemon’s a naughty girl!"
Mo Heart
Representing: United States
Seasons: USA 10, All Stars 4
Previous position: 8th (USA SERIES 10) runner- up (USA ALL STARS 4)
Says Mo: "Hello world, my name is Mo Heart! I am the artist formerly known as Monique Heart. It’s time to give you Mo Heart, Mo Love, Mo Everything. Give it to me baby! When RuPaul gives you an opportunity baby, you’d better take it to the max. From the depths of my heart, I knew I would love to be able to do this one more time. And then I got a phone call ! I took that call! And So I came! This is the biggest stage in the world."
Pangina Heals
Representing: Thailand
Seasons: Thailand 1, Thailand 2; Host of Drag Race Thailand
Says Pangina: "I am the co-host of Drag Race Thailand! I am here to represent my country, represent me and all of Asia! This season, the world can see how amazing Asian drag queens are! I‘m a Ru girl of sorts, but I have never competed before! Now I am officially a Ru girl!! Oh god, I hope I make my country proud. I’m shitting my pants a little."
RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus The World debuts at 9PM on Tuesday, 1 February 2022 on BBC Three and iPlayer.
For now, all episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are now streaming on BBC iPlayer.