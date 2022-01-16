Here is tonight's Dancing On Ice 2022 line up of contestants and the music they'll be skating to.

Dancing On Ice makes its return to TV screens for a brand new series this evening.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are back to host the show that sees celebrity skaters take to the ice in a bid to dance and dazzle their way to glory.

Torvill and Dean will both sit on a revamped ice panel alongside Ashley Banjo and new judge Oti Mabuse.

Six contestants will kick off Sunday's opening live show, each dancing a debut routine on the ice together with their professional partners.

Tonight's Dancing On Ice 2022 Week 1 line up

Bez and Angela Eagan

Step On by Happy Mondays Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer

Black Betty by Ram Jam Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Sally Dynevor and Matt Evers

She's Always A Woman by Billy Joel Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Ria Hebden and Łukasz Różycki

Treat People With Kindness by Harry Styles Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Kye Whyte and Tippy Packard

Bonkers by Dizzee Rascal Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanretty

What About Us by P!nk Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

At the end of each routine the judges will award their marks and scores before viewers can vote for their favourite.

Once the judges scores have been combined with the viewer's votes, the bottom couple will be revealed. They'll face the first skate off of the series, next weekend.

The remaining six celebs and their pros - Connor Ball and Alexandra Schauman, Ben Foden and Robin Johnstone, Liberty Poole and Joe Johnson, Regan Gascoigne and Karina Manta, Stef Reid and Andy Buchanan & Rachel Stevens and Brendyn Hatfield - will skate live next Sunday.

The bottom ranked skaters from the first two weekends will then face off in the skate off.

They'll perform again before the judging panel will choose who to save and who to send home. Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge, having the casting vote.

As well as all that there will be a spectacular opening performance featuring all of the Dancing On Ice 2022 celebrities and skating professionals.

Dancing On Ice 2022 airs from 6PM Sunday night on ITV.

The show then continues Sundays throughout the New Year and Spring.