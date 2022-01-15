The Masked Singer 2022 recap! Watch all the performances and reveal from episode 4

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross. ©Bandicoot TV

Here's a full recap of this weekend's instalment of The Masked Singer 2022 UK with all the performances and reveal.

Series 3 of The Masked Singer continues on ITV on Saturday nights.

Across eight episodes a fresh cast of twelve famous faces will perform while keeping their identities secret with elaborate outfits.

The panel - TV personality Jonathan Ross, singer Rita Ora, comedian Mo Gilligan and presenter Davina McCall - will try to find out who is behind the mask each week.

This Saturday was the fourth episode of the competition as five acts performed in a love themed episode. After each had sung, the studio audience voted for their favourite and the bottom two acts faced a sing-off before one was eliminated.

Watch all the performances and latest reveal below...

Group performance

This week opened with a group performance from the latest five acts singing Backstreet Boys classic I Want It That Way.

Poodle

Starting the solo performances on Saturday was Poodle, singing What's New Pussycat? by Tom Jones.

Rockhopper

Amy Winehouse's Love Is A Losing Game was Rockhopper's song choice of the week.

Bagpipes

Next up we saw Bagpipes performing Wheatus' Teenage Dirtbag.

Traffic Cone

Traffic Cone then performed When She Loved Me by Sarah McLachlan for their second performance.

Panda

Last to sing this week was Panda, belting out Hot Stuff by Donna Summer.

Poodle and Bagpipes sing off!

The audience then voted for their favourite and with the least votes it was Poodle and Bagpipes who had to sing-off. Poodle was up first, singing Clean Bandit's Symphony before Bagpipes returned to the stage to sing I Only Want to Be with You by Bay City Rollers.

Bagpipes is revealed!

After both had performed again it was over to the panel to decide which of the pair to keep in the competition and who would be unmasked. The panel chose to send Poodle through to the next episode leaving Bagpipes to be unmasked, revealed as tennis star Pat Cash.

