Lord Sugar says The Apprentice's final task will be to plan his funeral

As a new series of The Apprentice gets underway Lord Sugar has revealed how he plans to end his stint on the show.

The sixteenth series of The Apprentice is currently airing Thursday nights on BBC One after a two-year delay due to the pandemic.

But Lord Sugar is looking well ahead, announcing he plans to keep going to at least series 20.

And he's already figured out what the final task will be.

He shared this month: "I really want to make it 20 seasons. This one is 16 so I still have four more to go. I've already worked out the final task in one of the series is to arrange my funeral.

"I want to see how well they arrange it and what kind of coffin they will get for me."

Meanwhile Lord Sugar also gave his verdict on the latest batch of candidates.

He said: "Your initial reaction to some of the candidates are, 'Bloody hell. How useless is that one or how useless is this one.'

"But, and it goes without saying, every single year, the cream rises to the top."

The new series of The Apprentice features 16 ambitious new entrepreneurs competing to win a life-changing £250,000 investment in their business.

With the loser’s cab on standby, there’s no easing gently back into boardroom life and Lord Sugar makes it clear from the outset that the stakes are higher than ever.

As always, each task will end with the candidates being summoned in to fight their corner in the boardroom, with one final opportunity to escape the firing line.

The Apprentice airs Thursday nights at 9PM on BBC One.

You can catch up on past episodes online now via BBC iPlayer.