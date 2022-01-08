The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Chandelier, Lion Fish, Doughnuts and Robobunny. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer 2022 continues tonight - here's a first look at the latest performances!

The Masked Singer third season is airing Saturday nights on ITV.

The series sees celebs sing-off to put on the best music performance while hiding who they are behind elaborate masks and costumes.

This Saturday night sees a Movie themed special as five of the remaining acts take to the stage.

Those singing this evening are Lionfish, Robobunny, Firework, Doughnuts and Mushroom.

Each will take to the stage with a special performance from an iconic movie.

Plus there will be a group performance from all five of the masked singers.

As ever the panel and us at home will be trying to guess who is behind the mask.

Joel Dommett fronts The Masked Singer 2022 with celebrity sleuths Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan.

After each performance they will try to guess who is hiding under the costume before the studio audience vote for their favourite act.

Those who receive the fewest votes will be at risk of being unmasked.

The Masked Singer UK 2022 airs Saturday night at 7PM on ITV.

More characters taking part in the series in 2022 are Poodle, Rockhopper, Traffic Cone, Panda and Bagpipes who will return to perform again next weekend.

In the first weekend it was Chandelier and Snow Leopard who became the first to leave and be unmasked.

You can watch the show online via the ITV website.