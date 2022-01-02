The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Poodle. ©Bandicoot TV

Who is Poodle on The Masked Singer? Fans of the show are sure they know.

The Masked Singer 2022 was back on ITV this evening with its second episode.

Advertisements

The celebrity guessing game sees celebs sing-off to put on the best musical performance while concealing their identities.

One of the masked acts on this year's series is Poodle.

Who is Poodle on The Masked Singer?

For their first song, Poodle performed Elton John's Rocket Man.

In their opening VT package, Poodle described themselves as glamorous and flamboyant as they were seen in first a beauty salon and then on a dog obstacle course. There were also several references to Queens.

Sharing a cryptic clue, Poodle said: "I once went on a very long walkies."

The panel's guesses included Michael Ball, Adam Lambert, Rylan and Paul O'Grady.

Advertisements

Meanwhile at home viewers were sure Poodle could be James Blunt.

"I’m guessing James Blunt for Poodle…sure he was a member of the Queens Guards too!" one wrote on Twitter.

Another agreed: "Hearing hints of James Blunt in Poodle’s voice. Names of queens on the collars - he’s served the Queen."

A third added: "This could be James Blunt, he's nuts enough to pull this off. #maskedsingeruk"

Others agreed with the panel that it could be Adam Lambert. "I’m with @RitaOra for Adam lambert #MaskedSingerUK" one commented.

For now, Poodle is keeping their mask on after they were voted through to the next episode.

The Masked Singer season 3 airs Saturday nights on ITV.

Advertisements

More characters on the series in 2022 are Traffic Cone, Panda, Rockhopper, Lionfish, Firework, Mushroom, Robobunny, Snow Leopard, Chandelier, Bagpipes and Doughnuts.

You can watch the show online via the ITV website.