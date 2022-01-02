The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Panda. ©Bandicoot TV

Who is Panda on The Masked Singer? Fans of the show are sure they've worked it out.

The Masked Singer UK 2022 is currently airing weekends on ITV.

Advertisements

The celebrity guessing game sees famous faces sing-off on the stage all while hiding their identity.

One of the contestants on new series this year is Panda.

Who is Panda on The Masked Singer?

Panda's first performance on the show was Dua Lipa's Levitating.

In their opening clue package, Panda was seen camping in the woods saying they "loved an adventure" and being outdoors. They also teased this wasn't the first time they've been connected to "these creatures".

Sharing a cryptic clue with the panel, Panda said: "It's not the first time I've been this animated."

The panel's guesses included Emily Atack, Camila Cabello, Keeley Hawes and Helen Skelton.

Advertisements

However viewers at home had a different celebrity in mind, naming Alesha Dixon as the one behind the mask.

"It’s Alesha Dixon 1000000% @AleshaOfficial She was the voice of Bliss in the Powerpuff Girls remake. #MaskedSingerUK," one wrote.

Another added: "Panda is Alesha Dixon. Has a panda print range at Asda and there was a clue in the VT saying talent show - BGT. #MaskedSingerUK"

A third agreed: "Panda could be alesha Dixon, its got to be #MaskedSingerUK"

With Panda being voted through to the next episode, their mask is remaining on for now so we'll have to wait to see their real identity.

The Masked Singer UK third series continues Saturday evenings on ITV.

Advertisements

Other characters on the show this year are Doughnuts, Traffic Cone, Firework, Snow Leopard, Mushroom, Robobunny, Poodle, Lionfish, Chandelier, Rockhopper and Bagpipes.

You can watch the show online via the ITV Hub here.