The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Doughnuts. ©Bandicoot TV

Who is Doughnuts on The Masked Singer? Fans of the show think they've figured out their identity.

The Masked Singer UK series 3 is airing weekends on ITV.

The series sees celebs sing-off to put on the best musical performance all while keeping their identity a secret.

One masked act on 2022's series is Doughnuts.

Who is Doughnuts on The Masked Singer?

Doughnuts performed Eye Of The Tiger in their very first performance on Saturday night.

Their first clue package included references to baking and cooking, describing themselves as "extra speedy". The VT also included references to crisps, ice, goals and jockeying.

In a clue to the panel, Doughnuts revealed: "As well as being sweet I've also been savoury".

While it wasn't much to go on, viewers think they're sure Doughnuts is footballer Michael Owen.

One wrote on Twitter: "Donut has to be Michael Owen, sings like he talks anyway Smiling face #MaskedSingerUK"

Another declared confidently: "Michael Owen is doughnuts. #MaskedSinger" while a third agreed: "Doughnut is 100% Michael Owen #MaskedSingerUK".

Michael Owen was also one of the names put forward by the panel as well as fellow football star Gary Lineker.

However Gary tweeted in response: "You’ll never see me on that show…or Strictly, ever."

The Masked Singer UK season 3 airs Saturday evenings on ITV.

Other contestants in the show are Poodle, Chandelier, Mushroom, Snow Leopard, Bagpipes, Robobunny, Panda, Rockhopper, Firework, Traffic Cone and Lionfish.

You can watch and catch up via the ITV Hub.