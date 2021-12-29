The Voice Kids: SR5: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Aishling Mae, Savannah, Torrin and Leo. ©ITV

The winner of The Voice Kids UK 2021 has been crowned this evening.

The Voice Kids UK's new series aired over three episodes Monday-Wednesday this week on ITV.

This year's series of The Voice Kids welcomed new coach Melanie C alongside returning coaches Pixie Lott, Danny Jones and Will.i.am in the spinning red chairs.

Tonight saw sixteen acts from the blind auditions take part in a series of battles before four went head-to-head in the final.

Who won The Voice Kids 2021?

As voted for by the show's virtual audience, it 14-year-old Torrin from Oxfordshire on Team Melanie C won the the show.

Torrin beat Team Will's 14-year-old Leo, Team Danny's 14-year-old Aishling Mae and Team Pixie's 13-year-old Savannah in the final.

Torrin reacted: "It just feels totally incredible and thank you for Melanie because I wouldn't be here without you."

The Voice Kids: SR5: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Torrin and coach Melanie C. ©ITV

Speaking about Torrin, Melanie C said: "Torrin for me was an instant chair turner. She just has this incredibly unique quality about her, in her voice and then getting to know her personality as well she’s very, very special.

"She’s really unique. I always talk about wanting to be touched, wanting to feel a connection and emotion when somebody performs and she has that more than most. I’m so excited for her future.

"She’s a singer/songwriter, she has that quality but the riffs are so soulful. She has like a Celtic feel and then these soulful riffs. It’s like nothing I’ve ever heard. The control and the emotion – she’s so special."

The prize for the winner of The Voice Kids this year was a special family holiday to Disneyland Paris for its 30th Anniversary.

However in the final host Emma Willis announced that all four of the finalists would be flying out to the resort.

The Voice Kids is open to talented young soloists and duos between the ages of seven and 14.

The first stage was, as always on The Voice, the blind auditions.

Each coach picked four acts to take through to tonight's show where they competed for a place in a final stage in a mega battle.

On Team Melanie, Torrin faced 13-year-old Fiona, 14-year-old Ndana and 10-year-ola Mila as they belted out Proud Mary.

On Team Will, Leo beat 12-year-old Angel, 14-year-old Tino and 13-year-old Sienna for his place in the final four, singing Just The Way You Are by Bruno Mars.

On Team Danny, Aishling won her battle against 11-year-old Joseph, 13-year-old Alby and 14-year-old Becky who performed Beatles classic Blackbird.

The Voice Kids: SR5: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. ©ITV

Finally, on Team Pixie, Savannah battled 11-year-old Eva, 13-year-old Emily and 11-year-old Michaela singing The Impossible Dream.

After each battle that team's coach picked one act to go through to the final round where the top four acts performed one last time for audience votes.

You can catch up with The Voice Kids UK on ITV Hub here.

The Voice Kids is expected to return in 2022 with applications for the next series taking place earlier this year.