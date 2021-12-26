All Star Musicals at Christmas on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Catherine Tyldesley. ©ITV

All Star Musicals has crowned its Christmas 2021 winner in this weekend's one-off special.

The all-singing, all-dancing show returned for a brand new festive special on boxing day.

Hosted by John Barrowman, a brand new one-off special saw six celebrities flexing their theatrical muscles as they embarked on the ultimate musical theatre masterclass in a show stopping one night spectacular.

Each took on iconic songs and scenes from some of the biggest musicals including Cats, Mamma Mia and Chicago.

They performed both for a live studio audience as well as West End and Broadway's most distinguished talent; legend Elaine Paige, Hamilton star Trevor Dion Nicholas and Frozen's Samantha Barks.

Those taking part included presenter Fern Britton, actor Ben Miller, former-MP and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth and presenter Anita Rani

They were joined by actress Catherine Tyldesley, and sports presenter Radzi Chinyanganya.

All Star Musicals 2021 winner

The judges each gave their comments on the performances before the audience also voted for their favourite to determine the winner of All Star Musicals 2021.

And it was Catherine Tyldesley who was named the All Stars Musical 2021 champion.

She had performed Memory from Cats with Elaine Paige saying: "It was a fantastic performance, you're a worthy, worthy winner."

Catherine reacted to her victory: "Thank you so much! This is for everyone because everyone has worked so hard!"

Other performances in the show included Ben Miller singing Time Warp from The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Anita Rani performing All That Jazz from Chicago and Fern Britton singing Super Trouper from Mamma Mia.

Radzi Chinyanganya performed You're Welcome from Moana while Gyles Brandreth closed the show with Get Me To The Church On Time by My Fair Lady.

Alongside the performances from the celebs, there were some special performances from the judges and host performing medley from The Greatest Showman.

Plus, Samantha Barks performed Into The Unknown from her new album while there was a guest performance from the cast of West End show Dear Evan Hansen.

All Star Musicals airs on ITV. You can catch up on the episode now on ITV Hub.