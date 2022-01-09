The Great Pottery Throw Down 2022 contestants and results from new series

The Great Pottery Throw Down 2022 has arrived on Channel 4 - here are the contestants taking part and results so far.

The Great Pottery Throw Down returned for series 5 with 12 new home potters competing this time.

Siobhán McSweeney and Ellie Taylor share hosting duties as the contestants strive to create their most intricate and imaginative work, before their pieces are judged by expert judging duo Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller.

Episodes air weekly on Sunday nights on Channel 4 or online via All 4.

The Great Pottery Throw Down 2022 contestants and results

AJ Simpson - 21-year-old design graduate from Aberdeen

Anna McGurn - 57-year-old social care facilitator from Fermanagh, Northern Ireland

Cellan - 23-year-old 3D design and craft graduate from Brighton (originally Cardiff)

Christine Cherry - 57-year-old art youth worker from Preston

Jenny Cobb - 43-year-old full-time mum from North Lincolnshire

Josh - 27-year-old design and technology teacher from Berkshire

Lucinda Lovesey - 58-year-old retired NHS therapist from Shropshire

Miles Johnson - 50-year-old denim designer from Worcestershire

Nick Robatto - 43-year-old prop maker from Barry, Wales

Tom Demeranville - 44-year-old product director from Bath

Zahra Jabir - 32-year-old doctor from Manchester

ELIMINATED EPISODE 1: Bill - 62-year-old museum learning assistant from Scarborough

The Great Pottery Throw Down spoilers

The battle of the clay continues on Sunday, 9 January as Ellie Taylor hosts the battle of the clay.

It's the second week in the pottery, and time is ticking as the 11 remaining potters hand-build a pendulum wall clock and face a surprise blindfold challenge.

Judges Rich Miller and Keith Brymer Jones must decide who is potter of the week - and who will leave the pottery.

Episodes are available to watch online via the All 4 player here.