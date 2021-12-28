The Masked Singer stars tease big reveals from brand new series

The Masked Singer stars have teased some shocking reveals on 2022's series.

The singing competition sees secret stars fight to put on a standout music performance all while keeping their identity a secret under extraordinary masks.

The Masked Singer 2022 is fronted by Joel Dommett alongside panellists Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora.

Airing on ITV from New Year's Day, the contestants on the new series are Doughnuts, Panda, Poodle, Lionfish, Mushroom, Firework, Rockhopper, Bagpipes, Traffic Cone, Chandelier, Snow Leopard and Robobunny.

As ever the identity of those behind the masks is a tightly guarded secret but host Joel has teased some big name reveals.

The Masked Singer: SR3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Snow Leopard, Traffic Cone, Panda, Rockhopper, Poodle and Bagpipes. ©Bandicoot TV

He says: "There is one in particular and I couldn’t believe it.

"It's really cool, the first few reveals have been brilliant. I can’t believe that these people have stood next to me the entire time even though they are covered up."

And Jonathan shares: "There’s a couple of real surprises. One person who disguised their voice so much, because their voice is normally so distinctive, that we didn’t get it.

"And there’s another person who is, shall we say, I think probably the oldest person we’ve had on the show so far and I managed to guess that person correctly, but that’s because I’m the oldest person on the panel. So, it’s bittersweet frankly."

Meanwhile the celebrity sleuths reckon the new series will be the hardest yet for those playing along at home.

Mo suggests: "I think what it is now is that people have seen the show so they’re trying to change the way they speak, they might put an accent on to throw us off. They’re even changing the way they sing now. People are really upping their game to not be sussed out so soon."

Davina agrees: "The difficulty level is off the charts. It's so much harder this year than it ever has been before, the clues are much harder, but I think they want to make it harder because it's entertaining.

"I have come to realise that it is more fun watching someone get unmasked when you don’t know because you’re so excited to find out who it is. So, it's a win/win for me. It's a win if you get it right but it's also a massive win if you don’t because you think who is it?! I have no idea. There are a lot this year who I don’t know who they are."

The Masked Singer: SR3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross. ©Bandicoot TV

And she reveals: "It's interesting. Rita is slightly struggling because it's all gone to next level harder. Rita’s like, ‘I can’t tune into the voices in the same way.’ Jonathan’s actually doing weirdly well but Jonathan does know every single human being on the planet because he’s interviewed them or he’s played some kind of game with them. He’s got a story about everyone.

"It's amazing, but don’t tell him I said that because it will go really badly to his head."

Jonathan adds: "Rita’s the one who wants to really win this series, she won the last two, I think she feels going for the hat trick is a prize worth getting. So far, I think she’s doing the worst out of all of us and that’s quite delightful. I think I’m doing the best at the moment against all odds, but that won’t last."

The Masked Singer, from 1 January at 7PM, ITV and ITV Hub.