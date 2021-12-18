Here are all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2021 results from the scoreboard in Week 13's grand final.

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu were the unlucky couple to leave last weekend ahead of the final while sadly injury forced AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington to withdraw.

Tonight (18 December) the remaining two couples performed live for the last time with three routines each: Their personal favourite, a choice by the judges and the show dance.

As always judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood marked all of the performances out of 40 and offered their comments.

After all the dances it was a dead heat on the scoreboard with both John Whaite and Rose Ayling-Ellis scoring 119 points.

The pair each dropped just the one point across all the dances in the hard-fought final.

As ever in the final, the judges' marks had no impact on the result. It was down to the public alone to decide who wins Strictly Come Dancing 2021 with the winner revealed live at the end of the show.

And with the most votes it was Rose who viewers crowned winner of Strictly 2021 tonight.

Along with the results, tonight's episode also saw a reunion dance from all of this year's celebrities plus a music performance from Ed Sheeran.

You can recap the judges' marks for the couples' Showdance, Judges' Choice and Personal Choice respectively below...

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 scoreboard and scores - Week 13 - Final