Dancing On Ice 2022 first trailer as line up is revealed

A first trailer from the new series of Dancing On Ice has been unveiled.

The brand new series will begin in January 2022 on ITV with an exact start date still to be announced.

The show will welcome a brand new cast of celebrities to the ice as they skate for both viewer votes and marks from the judges.

Those on the official line up for 2022's Dancing On Ice are Lorraine's Ria Hebden, Happy Mondays' Bez, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, musician Rachel Stevens, rugby star Ben Foden and Paralympian Stef Reid.

Completing the line up is soap star Sally Dynevor, Olympian Kye Whyte, pro dancer Brendan Cole, Love Island's Liberty Poole and singer Kimberly Wyatt.

Meanwhile ITV previously announced a trio of new professional skaters alongside the new celebrity line up.

Joining the 2022 line up as professional skaters are world class competitive figure skaters Morgan Swales, Tippy Packard and Colin Grafton.

The three join returning professionals including Matt Evers - a part of Dancing On Ice since it launched on ITV in 2006 - Alexandra Shauman and husband Łukasz Różycki, Andy Buchanan and wife Robin Johnstone, Mark Hanretty, Brendyn Hatfield, Vanessa Bauer, Karina Manta, Joe Johnson and reigning champion pro Angela Egan.

Hamish Gaman, Yebin Mok and Klabera Komini will not be a part of the 2022 line up.

Fronted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Dancing On Ice usually airs on Sunday evenings from January.

Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo will once again make up the judges' panel. It was previously announced that John Barrowman would not be a part of the new series.