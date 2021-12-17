A "gutted" AJ Odudu has spoken out after being forced to quit the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 final

As a result of a recent foot injury, it was confirmed earlier today that AJ will not be able to compete in Saturday's final.

Taking to social media on Friday evening, AJ shared her disappointment after being ruled out of the competition by medics.

She shared with fans: "I've had ultrasounds, MRI scans and x-rays. I've had two incisions to drain the inflammation around my ankle. I've injected local anaesthetic directly into my foot, I have been strapped up to an ice compression machine for days.

"I've done all I can possibly do to get back on my feet for the @bbcstrictly Final, I even asked the docs if I could perform in a medical moonboot!

"But the fact is, I can't stand on my feet let alone dance because I've torn my spring ligament."

The TV presenter continued to praise her pro partner Kai Widdrington.

She gushed: "Learning to dance over the last 13 weeks has been an incredible honour and to do it alongside someone as special, patient and devoted as Kai is something I'll treasure forever.

"You're the best @kaiwidd and I know you were ready to be my human crutch on that dancefloor come tomorrow night. Gutted!

"I want to say a huge thank you to the Strictly family for the experience, the medical team for trying to get me back on my feet and mostly, to everyone at home watching and supporting.

"You've made this experience one to remember and I couldn't be more grateful for your well wishes. Strictly Come Dancing has been a lifelong dream of mine and I'm glad it came true."

AJ went on to wish luck to the remaining two finalists John Whaite and Rose Ayling-Ellis who will now face off in the final on Sunday.

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs live at 7PM on Saturday on BBC One.

As well as the performances from the finalists there will be a reunion dance from all of this year's celebrities.

Plus there will be a music performance from Ed Sheeran.