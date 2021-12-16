Strictly's Tess Daly gives update on AJ Odudu's foot injury ahead of the final

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly has given an update on AJ Odudu's foot injury ahead of the final.

With days to go until the Strictly 2021 winner is crowned, AJ revealed yesterday she was on crutches and unable to rehearse.

She told fans on social media: "I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. I'm surrounded by a fantastic medical team who are trying their best to get me back on my feet PLUS, I have the most incredible partner @kaiwidd who is carrying me emotionally and physically (literally). Thanks for all your messages. I sincerely hope it will be all right on the night."

Today (16 December) saw Strictly presenter Tess appear on ITV's This Morning to talk about Saturday's live show.

Speaking of AJ’s ankle injury, Tess shared: "We are hoping and praying she is going to be recovered fully in order to dance on Saturday night, we are all behind her and I know she had treatment last night and we are hoping she’ll go back into training this afternoon."

On the final contestants, Tess continued: "I genuinely don’t know who [might win] none of us do because they are so close in ability - AJ has had perfect scores of 40, but John has had more 39s than anyone else in the competition and on the night they are all dancing three times.

"The judges are picking a dance they think they can improve upon… AJ will be doing her jive - all being well - and she danced that week 1, so judges think 13 weeks later, she’s a better dancer now, so they are picking a dance they think they would have improved upon most this series..."

Tess added: "It’s been a brilliant series this series. Honestly, hand on heart, I can say this has been the highest standard of dancing we’ve seen.

"We’ve had more 10s than we’ve ever had before in seventeen years of Strictly… so it’s going to be dramatic I think on Saturday because in the semi final there was one point between all three couples. They’ve all topped the leaderboard, it could be anyone!"

And she paid tribute to the show's team for keeping the series on air amid challenging circumstances.

On keeping the show on air despite some restrictions, Tess said: "Our producers and our whole crew are brilliant at what they do.

"It’s a big show and it’s absolutely live, there’s no delay, anything could happen and they’ve pulled it off and it’s been wonderful and it’s a credit to the team who work so hard.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub. To watch the show in full visit - www.itv.com/hub

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs 7:05PM on BBC One on Saturday night.