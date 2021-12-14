Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Odudu 'on crutches following an injury scare'

Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Odudu is reportedly "on crutches" following an injury scare.

With just days before the grand final, the TV presenter is said to have had emergency scans after experiencing "severe" pain in her foot.

According to the Mirror newspaper, AJ is currently trying to rest her leg while also training for Saturday's big live show.

A source told the publication: "This is the worst possible timing but AJ is a real trooper and will keep going no matter what. The pain in her foot was terrible."

AJ is one of three finalists left in the running to pick up the glitterball alongside TV chef John Whaite and soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis.

In the final the trio will perform a number of routines including a brand new show dance.

Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse will mark all the dances but it'll be viewer votes alone that determines the winner.

Fronted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the Strictly Come Dancing final airs Saturday night on BBC One.

As well as the performances from the finalists, the eliminated celebrities will return for a group dance.

Those who took part this year included presenter and broadcaster Dan Walker, broadcaster and sports pundit Ugo Monye, McFly's Tom Fletcher, actor Nina Wadia OBE and Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty.

Also on the cast were soap actress Katie McGlynn, comedian and presenter Judi Love, CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson, social media influencer and CBBC presenter Tilly Ramsay.

Completing the 2021 line up are business guru and television personality Sara Davies and actor, comedian & author Robert Webb - who was forced to quit due to injury.

The grand final will also feature a music performance from Ed Sheeran.

You can catch up with the latest episodes from the series so far via BBC iPlayer.