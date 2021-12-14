Walk The Line: Meet tonight's singers hoping to dethrone Ella Rothwell

Walk The Line: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ella Rothwell. ©ITV

Here's a first look at tonight's latest episode of Walk The Line as four new challengers sing.

The new musical game show sees acts competing for a huge cash prize of £500,000.

Advertisements

But to win the money, talent alone isn’t enough. The contestants need nerves of steel as they determine whether to cash out or physically Walk The Line and risk it all to stay in the competition.

After starting on Sunday night, Ella Rothwell has so far gambled twice and won after topping the audience vote. Last night saw her snub a £20,000 offer to cash out and Walk The Line into tonight's episode.

This evening four new acts will perform alongside Ella - but will any be able to dethrone the reigning champion?

Music icon Gary Barlow, award winning performer Alesha Dixon, comedy legend Dawn French, and chart superstar Craig David make up the judging panel giving their thoughts, while Maya Jama hosts.

Walk The Line airs at 8PM on ITV and ITV Hub all this week.

Get a first look at tonight's performances below...

Lisa-Marie Holmes

Walk The Line: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Lisa-Marie Holmes. ©ITV

Raynes

Walk The Line: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Raynes. ©ITV

Abz Winter

Walk The Line: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Abz Winter. ©ITV

Advertisements

Daniel Arieleno

Walk The Line: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Daniel Arieleno. ©ITV

Ella Rothwell