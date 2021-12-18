Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Watch all of the final performances

Here are all of the dances from this week's final Strictly Come Dancing 2021 live show for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the remaining two couples performing live for the last time this series in the grand final live show.

The celebs and pro dancers all performed three times each: Their show dance, a past dance chosen by the judges and their favourite dance from the series.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Rose & Giovanni

Judges' Choice

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Love Is An Open Door from Frozen The Musical

Judges' scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

Favourite dance

Dance: Couple's Choice

Song: Symphony by Clean Bandit featuring Zara Larsson

Judges' scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

Showdance

Song: The Rose by Bette Midler

Judges' scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

John & Johannes

Judges Choice

Dance: Rumba

Song: Shape of My Heart by Sting

Judges' scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

Favourite dance

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: He's a Pirate by Klaus Badelt, from Pirates of the Caribbean

Judges' scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

Showdance

Song: You've Got The by Florence + the Machine

Judges' scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

As always, the judges scored and critiqued each of the performances.

However for the final, the judges' marks were not combined with the results from the public vote and instead viewers alone decided who the winner was.

With the most votes, it was Rose who won Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

Elsewhere in the final, there was a guest performance from Ed Sheeran.