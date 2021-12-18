Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Watch all of the final performances

Here are all of the dances from this week's final Strictly Come Dancing 2021 live show for you to watch.
This Saturday night saw the remaining two couples performing live for the last time this series in the grand final live show.
The celebs and pro dancers all performed three times each: Their show dance, a past dance chosen by the judges and their favourite dance from the series.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.
Rose & Giovanni
Judges' Choice
Dance: Quickstep
Song: Love Is An Open Door from Frozen The Musical
Judges' scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)
Favourite dance
Dance: Couple's Choice
Song: Symphony by Clean Bandit featuring Zara Larsson
Judges' scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)
Showdance
Song: The Rose by Bette Midler
Judges' scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)
John & Johannes
Judges Choice
Dance: Rumba
Song: Shape of My Heart by Sting
Judges' scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)
Favourite dance
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: He's a Pirate by Klaus Badelt, from Pirates of the Caribbean
Judges' scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)
Showdance
Song: You've Got The by Florence + the Machine
Judges' scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)
As always, the judges scored and critiqued each of the performances.
However for the final, the judges' marks were not combined with the results from the public vote and instead viewers alone decided who the winner was.
With the most votes, it was Rose who won Strictly Come Dancing 2021.
Elsewhere in the final, there was a guest performance from Ed Sheeran.