Ed Sheeran to perform on Strictly Come Dancing final

Ed Sheeran performs "The Joker and The Queen" on stage at the Royal Albert Hall

Ed Sheeran is to perform on this weekend's Strictly Come Dancing final.

He will be performing a new song fresh from the release of his recent album =.

Strictly Come Dancing is back on BBC One this Saturday, hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as the battle in the ballroom reaches its epic conclusion.

Three couples remain in the competition who will go head to head to lift the glitterball trophy.

Those in the final are John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington and Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice.

As always the celebrity and professionals will take to the dancefloor with the hope of impressing the judges and those at home.

The performances will be critiqued by Strictly Come Dancing judges Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.

But in the final it'll be the viewers alone who decide the winner with public votes determining which of the three finalists will lift the glitterball.

The final will also see the cast of 2021 back for one more spin on the dancefloor.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021's live final airs Saturday night, 18 December at 7PM on BBC One. The results will be announced live in the same show rather than in a separate episode on Sunday.

You can catch up with the latest performances and results online now via BBC iPlayer here.