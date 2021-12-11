Walk The Line: First look at ITV's brand new musical game show

Walk The Line: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Queenz. Copyright: ITV

Here's a first look at the opening episode of ITV's brand new musical game show Walk The Line.

Kicking off on Sunday night at 8PM on ITV and ITV Hub, the show features music icon Gary Barlow, award winning performer Alesha Dixon, comedy legend Dawn French, and chart superstar Craig David on its judging panel.

Hosted by Maya Jama, the series will see one music act win a life changing prize pot of £500,000.

Soloists, duos and bands alike will take to the stage to perform for the nation, with panellists Gary, Alesha, Dawn and Craig watching on from their front row seats.

But to win the money, talent alone isn’t enough. The contestants will need nerves of steel as they determine whether to cash out or physically Walk The Line and risk it all to stay in the competition.

Walk The Line will begin on Sunday, 12 December at 8PM on ITV and continue nightly throughout the week at 8PM.

Meet the first crop of acts set to Walk The Line below...

Queenz

Walk The Line: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Queenz. Copyright: ITV

Brendan Reilly

Walk The Line: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Brendan Reilly. Copyright: ITV

Eloise Viola

Walk The Line: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Eloise Viola. Copyright: ITV

AJ Brown

Walk The Line: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: AJ Brown. Copyright: ITV

Ella Rothwell