Here's a first look at tonight's I'm A Celebrity 2021 as the final four face the iconic Celebrity Cyclone trial.

Just four celebs remain in camp and tonight they'll face the show's traditional end of series trial.

Advertisements

Corrie actor Simon Gregson, Emmerdale's Danny Miller, football icon turned pundit David Ginola and singer & TV personality Frankie Bridge take on the challenge this evening.

You can watch a first clip below...

In the Celebrity Cyclone, the celebs will attempt to win stars by climbing an uphill obstacle course.

They must each take one star to a marker on the slope and keep it there until the end of the trial.

Throughout it all will be torrents of water, high-powered winds and flying debris trying to knock them off their feet.

Advertisements

See how they get on when I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV on Saturday, 11 December at 9PM.

Also this evening will be the last elimination as fourth place is revealed and the three finalists are confirmed.

The final will take place live on Sunday, 12 December.

On Friday night it was a double elimination as both EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt and Olympic diver Matty Lee departed the show.

Adam said of his time in the camp: "It was brill! I loved it... I've had so much fun, I've had lots of laughs."

Matty added: "The experience has lived up to the expectation. It's been tough at times. I've been in, eaten a testicle, cockroaches and met some amazing people along the way."

They followed sports star Kadeena Cox, , and broadcaster Louise Minchin, musician and producer Naughty Boy, Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy and choreographer and director Arlene Phillips out of the camp.

Meanwhile earlier in the series, presenter Richard Madeley was forced to leave.

Fronted by Ant & Dec, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues nightly on ITV and ITV Hub.

Advertisements

This year the series has returned to the historic Gwrych Castle.

As always, fans will watch the celebs face challenging trials to win and treats before one celeb is named 2021's King or Queen of the Castle.