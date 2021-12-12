The results from tonight's I'm A Celebrity 2021 grand final are in - SPOILERS!

Emmerdale actor Danny Miller, Corrie star Simon Gregson and media personality Frankie Bridge all made it to the final this evening after football star David Ginola got the axe in the last elimination on Saturday.

The trio did all they could to win viewers over, facing a Bushtucker Trial each on their final day in the castle.

In tonight's show, Danny, Frankie and Simon all took on their own personal challenges.

Danny found himself covered in critters, Simon took on a disgusting eating challenge and Frankie was confined to the 'tomb of doom' in the final bushtucker trials.

But it wasn't enough for Frankie, as it was announced in tonight's live show that she had finished I'm A Celebrity 2021 in third place.

Hosts Ant and Dec entered camp to meet the final three before announcing the results of the public vote after lines had frozen.

The result left Simon and Danny battling it out to be crowned King of the Castle.

Who won I'm A Celebrity 2021?

Following their chat with Frankie, Ant and Dec returned to the camp to reveal the final result.

And it was Danny who was crowned the first ever King of the castle with Simon finishing as runner up.

Other celebs who took part in the show this year included radio and TV presenter Snoochie Shy, broadcaster Louise Minchin, Olympian Matty Lee, musician Naughty Boy and gold medal winning Paralympian Kadeena Cox.

They're joined by football legend David Ginola, soap star Adam Woodyatt and Strictly star Arlene Phillips. TV presenter Richard Madeley was also a part of the show but had to withdraw a week into the series.

I'm A Celebrity airs on ITV and ITV Hub.