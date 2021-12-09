I'm A Celebrity stars off off their singing talents in karaoke night

The I'm A Celebrity stars showed off their singing skills with some karaoke on tonight's show.

In this evening's episode the remaining celebs got the chance to visit the Castle Inn after completing in a special challenge.

They had to complete 'The Castle curriculum' which consisted of 8 subjects. They had to team up and answer questions by finding the letters or numbers inside their school desks. While playing they were showered with Castle critters.

After successfully passing the challenge, the group headed to the Inn for a night of entertainment.

The group enjoyed food plus Adam and David’s letters which were hidden in a Christmas tree.

Later they sang karaoke, starting with Louise and Danny who sang Dancing Queen and said: “You just can’t help joining in.”

Simon said: “Louise was busting a few grooves. I think she got taken back to the old university disco for a moment.”

When David sang For Me... Formidable, Matty reacted: “David commands a room, whatever the occasion.”

Simon said: “David just doesn’t care – ‘I’m out there, enjoying my moment, get out of my space, the floor’s mine – bosh!’”

When it was Frankie’s turn to sing, she sang The Saturday's What About Us and admitted: “It’s one of the worst ones for me to have sung on karaoke.”

Frankie joked: “So I gave it a good go. I’ve probably put my whole career to shame. I’ll take it for one good night in camp.”

Simon sang Hotel California and as a group they sang Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now together.

Louise said: “Couldn’t have asked for a more lovely thing to happen – all dancing and singing together.”

Simon enthused: “It was a great night, everybody had an absolute ball and it was just what we needed. Thank you Castle Inn.”

David concluded: “Tonight is a night to remember.”

Elsewhere tonight, Danny and David took on the latest trial, Drawbridge over troubled waters.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues nightly on ITV.