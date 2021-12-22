The Cabins: SR2 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Picture: ©ITV

Here's a first look at The Cabins as it returns to ITV2 with a brand new series.

The unique reality dating show debuted in 2021 and became ITV Hub's most popular entertainment new programme.

Advertisements

Now a second series will launch in the New Year as a cast of singletons ditch the dating rule book and delete their dating apps in an attempt to find true love face-to-face.

The Cabins: SR2 on ITV2 and ITV Hub ©ITV

The Cabins: SR2 on ITV2 and ITV Hub ©ITV

The Cabins: SR2 on ITV2 and ITV Hub ©ITV

The Cabins: SR2 on ITV2 and ITV Hub ©ITV

The Cabins: SR2 on ITV2 and ITV Hub ©ITV

Couples will embark on a 24-hour date in a luxury cabin in the woods. After a day and night together, they decide if they want to spend more time together – or call it a day and walk away.

This year sees three brand spanking new Cabins in Wales for the lovelorn pairings to check into.

In a new twist for series two, the trio of Cabins - named Otter’s Pocket, Stag’s Mount and Beaver’s Burrow - are nestled closely together, meaning couples are now able get the chance to gossip and debrief with their neighbours next door.

Advertisements

The Cabins: SR2 on ITV2 and ITV Hub ©ITV

The Cabins: SR2 on ITV2 and ITV Hub ©ITV

The Cabins: SR2 on ITV2 and ITV Hub ©ITV

The Cabins: SR2 on ITV2 and ITV Hub ©ITV

The Cabins: SR2 on ITV2 and ITV Hub ©ITV

Series 2 will also feature brand new private areas for dates with plenty for the couples to explore together.

The first series saw love blossom between Charlotte and Sarah, the first couple to stay for four days and leave as an official ‘Cabins couple’ - Will Cupid’s arrow strike right this year as the new singletons embark on their own dating adventures?

Advertisements

The Cabins series 2 launches on Monday, 3 January 2022 at 9PM on ITV and ITV Hub.

The entire first series is currently streaming online via ITV Hub here.