The fifth celebrity contestant has been voted out of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2021 in tonight's results.

Ant and Dec joined camp tonight (Thursday, 9 December) to announce the latest results of the evening's viewer vote.

Over the past 24 hours, viewers have again been voting to save their favourite and the one celebrity with the fewest votes left camp tonight.

Who was voted off I'm A Celebrity?

The fifth to leave I'm A Celebrity 2021 in tonight's results was broadcaster Louise Minchin.

"I can't wait to go home!" Louise told Ant & Dec after her exit. "I didn't want to go home but now I am going home I'm super excited."

The former BBC Breakfast host added: "I've learned so much about myself, other people, how to get on in tough circumstances. I'm so thankful for those that kept me in there until now."

Louise, who leaves six celebs in the castle camp, backed Frankie to win.

Other contestants taking part 2021's I'm A Celebrity line up currently include soap star Adam Woodyatt, Coronation Street's Simon Gregson, and Emmerdale actor Danny Miller.

Completing the cast are Olympic diver Matty Lee, The Saturdays star Frankie Bridge and football icon turned pundit David Ginola.

On Wednesday, musician and producer Naughty Boy was sent home after DJ and TV host Snoochie Shy departed on Tuesday. Paralympian Kadeena Cox was eliminated on Monday and former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips was first to leave on Sunday. Earlier in the series, presenter Richard Madeley was forced to withdraw.

Tonight's episode saw the reaction to Naughty Boy's exit in camp.

Ahead of the vote, Naughty Boy admitted: “When I started in The Clink there was some doubt in my mind about continuing – the stars aligned and we were in the Castle and I genuinely want to see this through for however long the public want me in. But I’m ready. I’m ready for whatever.”

After the vote revealed Naughty Boy was out, Danny said: “Castle won’t be the same without Naughty Boy. It’s a tough one, he’s a lovely, lovely man.”

David added: “It will be different without Naughty Boy, that’s for sure. I think he brought to everyone a smile.”

Louise reacted: “He’s brought us home food over and over again. So huge thanks to Naughty Boy for all of that!”

Simon said: “It was a shock, I honestly thought he’d be wearing the crown.”

Elsewhere this evening, Danny and David took on the latest trial, Drawbridge over troubled waters.

Plus, the remaining celebs enjoyed a night of karaoke at the Castle Inn.

Presented by Ant and Dec, I'm A Celeb continues every night on ITV at 9PM.