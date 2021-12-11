Strictly Come Dancing 2021 leaderboard! Semi-final (Week 12) scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2021 results from the scoreboard of Week 12's Semi Final.

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova were the unlucky couple to leave last weekend and another celebrity will be heading home in Sunday's results show.

Tonight saw all four of the remaining couples performing live once more with two routines each.

As always judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood marked each of the performances out of 40 as the competition got ever closer to this month's final.

Come the end of the evening, Rose Ayling-Ellis and AJ Odudu shared the top spot of the scores with a total of 79 marks each from their two dances.

Meanwhile Rhys Stephenson was bottom with 74 points for his two routines in the semi-final show.

In Sunday's show, the panel's scores from Saturday night's dances will be combined with the results of the latest public vote to determine the bottom two dancers.

Those in the dance off will have to perform again for the judges who will decide who stays and who will be missing out on next weekend's grand final.

Sunday's show will also see a brand new group routine from the professionals and a music performance from Mabel.

For now, you can recap the full leaderboard from tonight's Strictly (11 December) below...

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 scoreboard and scores - Week 12 - Semi Finals