Here's a spoiler-filled recap of the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 semi-final performances and scores.

Last week it was Dan Walker who left Strictly Come Dancing and one more celebrity will be voted off this Sunday.

As the competition is in its final stages, each couple performed not one but two routines in a bid to impress the judges and audience at home - and reach next week’s all important grand final.

Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse were on hand to give their penultimate judgement before voting lines opened for viewers to back their favourite.

Sharing top spot on the leaderboard of the semi-final weekend were Rose Ayling-Ellis and AJ Odudu who both scored a near perfect 79 out of 80 possible points for their two dances.

Bouncing back from last week's dance off, AJ scored her first perfect 40 for a Quickstep that Anton said was "worthy of Blackpool". Her sensual Rumba with pro partner Kai Widdrington scored 39 points, with Motsi describing it as "perfect".

AJ Odudu, Kai Widdrington

Rose Ayling-Ellis, Giovanni Pernice

Rose started the night with a Waltz which Shirley said was "quality personified" before an Argentine Tango with Giovanni Pernice that Motsi branded "the dance of the series".

Ranking third on the leaderboard were John Whaite and his pro partner Johannes Radebe with 39 points for each of their two dances. The first was an emotional Couples' Choice which Craig said was "immaculate" while the second was a Jive that got an "ah-may-zing" from the usually hard-to-please judge.

Finally on the scoreboard were Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu who opened the night's live show with a "fiery" Tango that scored 36 points. The pair then returned with a Samba that Shirley said had "rhythm off the charts", scoring the couple a further 38 points for a total of 74.

As ever, the judges' marks are only one half of the story.

Johannes Radebe, John Whaite

Nancy Xu, Rhys Nicholson

> Strictly Come Dancing 2021: See tonight's full leaderboard and scores.

It's now up to viewers to vote with the results from the public added to the judges' scores to determine which two celebs will be on the dance off on Sunday.

There it'll be up to the judges to decide who leaves and who will go through to next weekend's final.

Currently Rhys is tipped to be the unlucky celeb voted off Strictly while Rose is the favourite to win. Of course, there have been no shortage of Strictly shocks before.

Find out who goes in the latest Strictly results show on Sunday, 12 December at 7:20PM on BBC One. Sunday's show will also see a music performance from Mabel.