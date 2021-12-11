It's Strictly Come Dancing's 2021 latest live show tonight and here are all the dances and songs - SPOILERS!

This evening Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly return to front the latest performance show live from London.

Advertisements

It's the Semi Finals of the competition and just four celebs remain for tonight's live show where they'll be dancing two routines each.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood will be casting their critical eyes over all of the dances to determine the judges' scoreboard results.

Last weekend saw Dan Walker eliminated in the dance off against AJ Odudu leaving us with just four celebrity and pro dancer couples in the running.

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing line up

After weeks of eliminations, and a forced exit on medical grounds, currently a total of four celebs are remaining in the competition.

They are TV chef John Whaite, EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis, TV presenter Rhys Stephenson and TV presenter AJ Odudu.

One more will go this weekend, leaving three in the final next weekend.

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 songs and dances

Here's week 12's Strictly Come Dancing semi final song and dance list in full...

Rhys & Nancy

Samba to It Had Better Be Tonight (Meglio Stasera) by Michael Bublé.

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Advertisements

Tango to One Vision by Queen.

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

AJ & Kai

Rumba to Show Me Heaven by Maria McKee.

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Quickstep to Sing, Sing, Sing by Benny Goodman.

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Rose & Giovanni

Argentine Tango to A Evaristo Carriego by Eduardo Rovira.

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Waltz to How Long Will I Love You by Ellie Goulding.

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

John & Johannes

Jive to Higher Power by Coldplay.

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Couple's Choice to Hometown Glory by Adele.

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

The remaining four couples will return to the dancefloor in the semi final of the competition on Saturday, 11 December at 7:05PM.

Advertisements

Then on Sunday, 12 December at 7:20PM on BBC One one more celebrity will leave the competition in the latest results show. Plus, there will be a music performance from Mabel.

The Strictly final then takes place next weekend on Saturday, 18 December.