Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Watch all of the semi-final performances

Here are all of the dances from this week's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 live semi-final for you to watch.
This Saturday night saw the remaining four couples each performing twice in an effort to make next weekend's grand final.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.
Rhys & Nancy
Dance: Tango
Song: One Vision by Queen
Judges' scores: 36 (9, 9, 9, 9)
Dance: Samba
Song: It Had Better Be Tonight (Meglio Stasera) by Michael Bublé
Judges' scores: 38 (9, 10, 10, 9)
AJ & Kai
Dance: Quickstep
Song: Sing, Sing, Sing by Benny Goodman
Judges' scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)
Dance: Rumba
Song: Show Me Heaven by Maria McKee
Judges' scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)
John & Johannes
Dance: Couple's Choice
Song: Hometown Glory by Adele
Judges' scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)
Dance: Jive
Song: Higher Power by Coldplay
Judges' scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)
Rose & Giovanni
Dance: Waltz
Song: How Long Will I Love You by Ellie Goulding
Judges' scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)
Dance: Argentine Tango
Song: A Evaristo Carriego by Eduardo Rovira
Judges' scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)
The judges' marks from Saturday will now be added to the results of the penultimate public vote.
The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's Sunday results show as they fight for a place in the final.
Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:20PM with the dance-off plus a musical performance from Mabel.