Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Watch all of the semi-final performances

Here are all of the dances from this week's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 live semi-final for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the remaining four couples each performing twice in an effort to make next weekend's grand final.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Rhys & Nancy

Dance: Tango

Song: One Vision by Queen

Judges' scores: 36 (9, 9, 9, 9)

Dance: Samba

Song: It Had Better Be Tonight (Meglio Stasera) by Michael Bublé

Judges' scores: 38 (9, 10, 10, 9)

AJ & Kai

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Sing, Sing, Sing by Benny Goodman

Judges' scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

Dance: Rumba

Song: Show Me Heaven by Maria McKee

Judges' scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

John & Johannes

Dance: Couple's Choice

Song: Hometown Glory by Adele

Judges' scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

Dance: Jive

Song: Higher Power by Coldplay

Judges' scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

Rose & Giovanni

Dance: Waltz

Song: How Long Will I Love You by Ellie Goulding

Judges' scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: A Evaristo Carriego by Eduardo Rovira

Judges' scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

The judges' marks from Saturday will now be added to the results of the penultimate public vote.

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's Sunday results show as they fight for a place in the final.

Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:20PM with the dance-off plus a musical performance from Mabel.