I'm A Celebrity cyclone trial 'could be axed over storm fears'

I'm A Celebrity's iconic cyclone trial is at risk of being axed over storm fears.

The classic Celebrity Cyclone is the traditional last trial for the few remaining celebrities in camp.

But with bad storms forecast to hit Wales in the run up to Sunday's final, it's at risk of being axed.

The Sun reports that there are concerns it may be too dangerous to film if the weather is too bad.

"Producers are panicking a bit," an insider told the publication. "It’s the centrepiece of the whole series, and what many of the celebrities say is the point in the show they want to get to."

They added: "The Cyclone is hard work anyway, let alone if you’re falling on frozen water. They fear if it does go ahead it might be the first time since its inclusion in the show that no one gets to the end of it."

For now, I'm A Celebrity continues nightly on ITV.

Those currently on I'm A Celebrity line up currently include Emmerdale's Danny Miller, BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin, DJ and TV host Snoochie Shy, The Saturdays star Frankie Bridge and Corrie star Simon Gregson.

They're joined by football star David Ginola, Olympic diver Matty Lee, soap star Adam Woodyatt and songwriter and producer Naughty Boy.

Eliminations from camp started on Sunday night.

Strictly star Arlene Phillips was the first celebrity to be sent home before Paralympian Kadeena Cox was eliminated on Monday. Meanwhile presenter Richard Madeley was forced to quit the series on medical grounds in the first week.

Tonight's episode saw Frankie take part in the latest trial, The Grim Grinder.

She was strapped into a rotating cage in which food was dropped in. As the cage spun, Frankie was asked a question about the food item with 60 seconds to give the correct answer.

Elsewhere, Louise found herself voted the new camp leader by the other celebs and made Snoochie her deputy.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues every night on ITV at 9PM hosted by Ant & Dec.

In 2021 the series is taking place at the Wales' Gwrych Castle.

As always, fans will watch as the stars are faced with terrifying trials to win food for camp before one of them is crowned 2021's King or Queen of the Castle.