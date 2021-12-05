Strictly Come Dancing stars 'face axe if they test positive for Covid'

The Strictly Come Dancing 2021 Celebrities and Professional Dancers - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

The remaining Strictly Come Dancing celebs will be axed if they test positive for Covid from now on, it's been reported.

So far the 2021 series has seen two celebrities forced to miss live shows after falling ill.

Tom Fletcher and pro partner Amy Dowden had to sit out the second week while Judi Love missed the fifth week.

However with the final later this month it's claimed there will be no more 'free passes'.

The Sun reports that a positive Covid test will see them out of the show for good.

"Everyone was social distancing before. Now they’re being extra careful," a source told the newspaper.

It's not just the celebs who have been impacted by Covid this year with two judges also missing episodes.

Craig Revel Horwood was absent for the panel for the first time in 17 years when he tested positive while Motsi Mabuse missed last weekend's episode due to self-isolation rules.

Currently a total of five celebs are remaining in the competition.

Those in the quarter final of Strictly this year include EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis, actor Rhys Stephenson, telly presenter AJ Odudu.

Joining them are BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker, TV presenter and Bake Off star John Whaite.

The series continues tonight (Sunday 5 December) with the latest dance off as two celebrities fight to stay in the competition.

The top four will go ahead of next weekend's semi-final where they'll each perform twice to be in with a chance of making the final.