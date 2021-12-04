Johannes Radebe and John Whaite's latest Strictly Come Dancing routine ended with an unfortunate mistake tonight.

In tonight's episode (Saturday, 4 December), the pair danced a Salsa to We Are Family by Sister Sledge.

Things were going great up until the last final lift, which ended with John dropping Johannes to the ground.

The duo laughed off the mistake, with Johannes insisting he was to blame.

"I'm so sorry, I gave him the wrong hand" Johannes told host Tess Daly.

Anton Du Beke branded the routine "terrific" and joked: "I've lifted a few partners on Strictly over the years that I couldn't wait to put down."

Craig Revel Horwood laughed: "The hips went well, it was a shame about the last lift. I love it when it goes wrong. I absolutely love it. But you had absolutely no chance, you had to just throw him on the floor in the end.

"That normally is a lovely lift. I'd love to see it again working."

John & Johannes ultimately walked away with 32 points from the judges.

Meanwhile they weren't the only pair to suffer with a mistake in the quarter final.

Later on in the episode, AJ Odudu suffered a 'dance disaster' after also dancing the salsa.

Craig commented: "You were totally watchable. Yes, the ending was a complete dance disaster darling but that can be fixed... one day. Well done anyway."

AJ scored 30 points for her routine, placing bottom of the leaderboard.

Come the end of the night, Rhys Stephenson and Rose Ayling-Ellis shared top place on the scoreboard with 39 points each.

Dan Walker completed the quarter-final leaderboard with 31 marks for his Tango.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One. The latest results air Sunday night as one more celebrity is sent home. Plus, there will be a music performance from JLS.

You can catch up on episodes via BBC iPlayer.