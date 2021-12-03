Selling Sunset season 5 is officially on its way to Netflix - here's all you need to know.

Set in the world of LA’s high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city's most successful at The Oppenheim Group in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip.

Advertisements

Fresh form season 4 dropping just last month, Netflix has confirmed that season 5 will arrive in 2022.

The stream dropped a first teaser, which you can watch below, writing simply: "Selling Sunset Season 5 - Coming in 2022."

Selling Sunset Season 5 - Coming in 2022 pic.twitter.com/pLJoGE66PQ — Netflix (@netflix) December 3, 2021

An exact release date for season 5 is yet to be confirmed.

For now you can catch up with all past seasons on Netflix here. The first season debuted in 2019 before two series in 2020.

A teaser shares: "Luxe real estate. Major drama. The top real estate brokers at The Oppenheim Group are back! They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market and each other. These ladies will do what it takes to make it to the top of their game, all while trying to keep their personal lives intact.

"This season, the ladies deal with even more mind-blowing mansions, shocking new romances, and explosive truths that will change their lives, relationships and careers forever. Welcome to Selling Sunset."

Alongside the new season of Selling Sunset is brand new spin-off Selling Tampa.

Advertisements

Netflix share: "Along the Florida coast, Allure Realty stands out among the crowd. Owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, this all Black, all female real estate firm has its eyes set on dominating the Suncoast.

"These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won't let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality."