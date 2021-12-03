Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood calls for transgender representation on the show

Craig Revel Horwood has called for transgender representation on Strictly Come Dancing.

The ballroom judge has suggested that there's still more that can be done to make the BBC One show inclusive to everyone.

This year’s series has been Strictly’s most inclusive yet, having welcomed the first male same-sex dancing partnership with John Waite and Johannes Radebe, in addition to the show’s first ever deaf contestant, actress Rose Ayling Ellis.

Speaking on FUBAR Radio, Craig gave his thoughts on what the BBC could do to be even more inclusive in the future: “We could go down the transgender route. I think dance is a platform for anybody no matter who you are or where you’re from.”

He continued: "Humans have been dancing since the cave men were dancing around fires for fertility and rain.

"We’re social, we like dancing, we like celebrating and I think it’s time to do that.”

Chatting to host Bobby Norris on Access All Areas, Craig also gave his thoughts on this year's remaining celebs ahead of Saturday's Quarter-Final.

He said: “The celebrities this year have just been extraordinary and unlike any other year to be honest”.

Thinking ahead to the final, Craig said: “I just don’t know what the outcome’s going to be. I love Rose, I love AJ [Odudu], I love John and Johannes... I even love Dan [Walker].”

“I know that Dan is loved by every housewife in the UK. He has the full support of them which is fantastic and that’s why the audience get 50% of the vote," Craig said.

He went on: "I’m really looking forward to seeing who the audience chooses to put through because I think it won’t be down to the judges this year.

"The judges are very equal now and there’s no one standing out that’s really terrible. It’s gonna be a really fine line I think to see who actually gets to the winning line."

Meanwhile Craig spoke about missing his first episode of Strictly in 17 years after having to self-isolate.

He revealed watching at home gave him a new perspective, explaining: "When I’m at work I’m watching it to criticise, to see what’s wrong, how I’m gonna improve their dancing.

"But when I was at home, it was completely different, I got sucked into their stories and it was just amazing.”

You can listen and download the full show on FUBAR Radio here.