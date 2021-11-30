I'm A Celebrity's Naughty Boy clashes with Kadeena Cox over cooking

There was tension on I'm A Celebrity tonight as Naughty Boy clashed with Kadeena Cox over the cooking.

Kadeena had taken on the latest trial with Arlene Phillips, winning 10 out of 11 stars for the group.

When Oxtail arrived in camp for dinner, Naughty Boy started cooking and told Kadeena: “Just chill.”

Kadeena said: “You know I’m such a do-er.”

Adam added: “Let someone cook for you tonight.”

Kadeena started giving Naughty Boy tips with him reacting: “Kadeena please, I’m just working it out.”

Naughty Boy then complained to Snoochie: “I’ve never cut oxtail. Before I’ve even got into it Kadeena’s telling me, ‘Naughty you need to…’”

Kadeena said: “If he’s going to moan about it, just say it to me. I was just trying to help.”

Naughty Boy replied: “The thing is, before I’ve even cut it, you’re telling me what to do.”

Kadeena said: “I was just letting you know there was a bone that was going to be hard to get through. I’m cool not helping, I was just like, whatever…”

Naughty Boy added to Snoochie: “That’s not rude is it? I don’t want her to take it the wrong way.”

Kadeena insisted: “It’s cool.”

David later tried to help and Naughty Boy said: “This is what they say about too many chefs in the kitchen, isn’t it?”

Meanwhile outside, Matty reflected on the tension: “It’s quite stressful being around the [cooks] isn’t it.”

Louise added: “Sometimes you just need to get out of the kitchen.”

Matty agreed: “When you’re not involved, just leave.”

Later at dinner the group were full of praise for the meal. Arlene said: “It’s amazing! Brilliant.” with Frankie agreeing: “It’s so nice!”

Kadeena remarked: “Well done, it’s nice mate. That’s it, I’m retiring.”

Naughty Boy replied: “No please don’t say that.”

At the end of the show a preview VT aired showing the celebrities excitedly reuniting in the Castle after Storm Arwen led to them temporarily leaving the camp…

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues nighty at 9PM on ITV and ITV Hub.