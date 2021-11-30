Craig Revel Horwood joins race for Christmas Number 1 with festive single

Craig Revel Horwood is set to enter the race for Christmas Number 1 with a festive single.

The Strictly judge has recorded a Christmas single with Rietta Austin, one of the show's live singers.

The duet is called It’s Christmas, Merry Christmas! and will be released 2 December.

On competing for the Christmas top spot, Craig told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Ed Sheeran and Elton John have no chance next to my single. It’s going to be a No1.

"It’s something people can dance to, and we all want a bit of cheering up this Christmas."

Craig confessed the whole thing started as a joke before fiends encouraged him to release it.

He said of the song, co-written by Nik Page: "I think it will be judged as out of character for Craig Revel Horwood from the TV. But I’m a trained singer and performer, which people forget. If they don’t like it, they can lump it."

You can pre-order the single online now here.

Craig will be back on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend for the live quarter final on BBC One.

His time behind the judges' desk will be followed by a stint in panto, appearing in Cinderella at the Southampton Mayflower.

Craig Revel Horwood will play The Wicked Stepmother, starring alongside former Strictly Come Dancing finalist Debbie McGee as The Fairy Godmother.