Here are all of the dances from this week's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 quarter final for you to watch.
This Saturday night saw the remaining five couples performing live for a place in the penultimate live show.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.
John and Johannes
Dance: Salsa
Song: We Are Family by Sister Sledge
Judges' scores: 32 (7, 8, 8, 9)
Rhys and Nancy
Dance: Argentine Tango
Song: In The Air Tonight by Phil Collins
Judges' scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)
Rose and Giovanni
Dance: American Smooth
Song: This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) by Natalie Cole
Judges' scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)
Dan and Nadiya
Dance: Tango
Song: Santa Maria by Gotan Project
Judges' scores: 31 (7, 8, 9, 7)
AJ and Kai
Dance: Salsa
Song: Rhythm Is Gonna Get You/Get On Your Feet by Gloria Estefan
Judges' scores: 30 (7, 8, 8, 7)
The judges' marks from this week will now be added to latest public vote. The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's Sunday results show.
One couple will be eliminated leaving four others in next weekend's semi-final.
Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:20PM with the results plus a music performance from JLS.