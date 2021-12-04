Here are all of the dances from this week's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 quarter final for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the remaining five couples performing live for a place in the penultimate live show.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

John and Johannes

Dance: Salsa

Song: We Are Family by Sister Sledge

Judges' scores: 32 (7, 8, 8, 9)

Rhys and Nancy

Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: In The Air Tonight by Phil Collins

Judges' scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

Rose and Giovanni

Dance: American Smooth

Song: This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) by Natalie Cole

Judges' scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

Dan and Nadiya

Dance: Tango

Song: Santa Maria by Gotan Project

Judges' scores: 31 (7, 8, 9, 7)

AJ and Kai

Dance: Salsa

Song: Rhythm Is Gonna Get You/Get On Your Feet by Gloria Estefan

Judges' scores: 30 (7, 8, 8, 7)

The judges' marks from this week will now be added to latest public vote. The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's Sunday results show.

One couple will be eliminated leaving four others in next weekend's semi-final.

Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:20PM with the results plus a music performance from JLS.