Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is back live on TV tonight with its Quarter Final.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman welcome back the remaining celebrities to the dancefloor as they bid to secure their spot in the competition.

Advertisements

Always ready to critique the couples are the awesome foursome; judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood. Voting will open at the end of the show where the public have the chance to save their favourite couples from the dreaded dance-off.

Last weekend saw Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin lose their place in the dance off - who will be the next to get sent packing?

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing line up

After nine eliminations and one exit due to injury, currently a total of five celebs are remaining in the competition.

Those in the quarter final of Strictly this year include EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis, actor Rhys Stephenson, telly presenter AJ Odudu

Joining them are BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker, TV presenter and Bake Off star John Whaite.

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 songs and dances

Here's week 11's Strictly Come Dancing song and dance list in full...

Advertisements

AJ and Kai: Salsa to Rhythm Is Gonna Get You/Get On Your Feet by Gloria Estefan

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Dan and Nadiya: Tango to Santa Maria by Gotan Project

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

John and Johannes: Salsa to We Are Family by Sister Sledge

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Rhys and Nancy: Argentine Tango to In The Air Tonight by Phil Collins

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Rose and Giovanni: American Smooth to This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) by Natalie Cole

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

When is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight on Saturday, 4 December at 6:40PM.

The show will be back tomorrow, Sunday at the later time of 7:20PM with the latest results show of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 as the bottom two couples based on judges' scores and viewer votes is revealed.

Advertisements

Judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood decide which couple will bow out and leave the competition for good.

There will also be a guest performance from JLS.