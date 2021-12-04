Rhys Stephenson and Rose Ayling-Ellis topped this week's Strictly Come Dancing scores but who will be heading home in this weekend's results?

Last week it was Tilly Ramsay who left Strictly Come Dancing and another celebrity will be departing on Sunday night.

It was the Quarter Finals on Strictly Come Dancing tonight as the remaining five couples danced live for a place in next week's penultimate show.

As always judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood marked all of the performances out of 40 as the competition got ever closer to this month's final.

Nancy Xu , Rhys Stephenson - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Johannes Radebe, John Whaite - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Come the end of the night there was a tie at the top of the scoreboard with Rhys Stephenson and Rose Ayling-Ellis sharing 39 points.

Bouncing back from a third dance-off, Rhys' Argentine Tango was described as "fantastic" by Craig while Rose's American Smooth was praised as "absolutely gorgeous".

Next in the rankings was John Whaite who had 32 points after his salsa ended with a lift that went rather wrong. Anton branded the routine "terrific" and joked: "I've lifted a few partners on Strictly over the years that I couldn't wait to put down."

Dan Walker's Tango scored him 31 points with Shirley describing it as "sensual" but Anton felt it wasn't his best dance.

Finally, AJ Odudu ranked bottom of the scoreboard after her salsa ended in a "dance disaster" according to Craig. He told the TV presenter: "You were totally watchable. Yes, the ending was a complete dance disaster darling but that can be fixed... one day. Well done anyway."

> Strictly Come Dancing 2021: See tonight's full leaderboard and scores.

The judges' scores will now be combined with the viewer votes to determine the bottom two dancers.

Nadiya Bychkova, Dan Walker - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

AJ Odudu, Kai Widdrington - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Those who are left in the bottom two once viewer votes are added to the judges' scores will face the dance off on Sunday night.

Find out who goes in the latest Strictly results show on Sunday 5 December at 7:20PM on BBC One. There will also be a new routine from the professionals plus a music performance from JLS.